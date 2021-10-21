CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.10% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $70,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $246.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

