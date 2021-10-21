CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $62,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 419,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 228.4% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,056,000 after buying an additional 38,924 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $234.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.97 and its 200 day moving average is $222.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $165.02 and a 52-week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.