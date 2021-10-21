CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 11,997 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,997 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $78,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $205.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

