CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 134,322 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 134,322 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $48,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 23.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $158.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $250.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

