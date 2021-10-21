CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 20,573 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,573 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Dollar General worth $163,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 23.4% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 81,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

NYSE DG opened at $215.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.