CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 242,262 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 242,262 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.14% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $123,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:MMP opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.19.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.