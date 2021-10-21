CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 273,101 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 273,101 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Enbridge worth $51,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after purchasing an additional 427,996 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Enbridge by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge by 22.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

