Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 21,809 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Everbridge worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $147,000.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.09.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.50. 2,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,074. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

