Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 301,673 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 543.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,673 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Shares of CSX traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 268,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,169,094. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.