Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 77,505 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,505 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.26% of Calix worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth approximately $70,306,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth approximately $41,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 770,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 185,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,701. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Calix stock traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $57.07. 3,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,984. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

