Cinctive Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 959.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 537,270 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Antero Resources worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 286,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,539,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE AR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.37. 49,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,629,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

