Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys 33,143 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Natera worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $1,887,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Natera by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,268,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,973,000 after buying an additional 94,131 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Natera by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,773,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $3,390,970.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $232,520.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,464 shares of company stock worth $25,771,872 in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.63. 1,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,537. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.24 and its 200 day moving average is $108.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

