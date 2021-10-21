Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,510 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $384,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after buying an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.75. 30,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,719,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $121.05 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.