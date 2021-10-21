Cinctive Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56,330 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $418,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after buying an additional 855,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after buying an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,562,000 after buying an additional 737,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

LOW traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $226.06. 31,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,859. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $225.30. The company has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

