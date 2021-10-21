Cinctive Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,201 shares during the period. Anaplan accounts for 1.0% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Anaplan worth $21,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,840,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,199,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,801,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $86,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $2,487,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.71. 1,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,786. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.