Cinctive Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,359,000 after purchasing an additional 82,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

STE traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $229.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

