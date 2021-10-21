Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,330 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Cirrus Logic worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,508,000. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,439,000. Finally, AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $22,919,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,983.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,641 in the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.34.

CRUS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.92. 3,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,519. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average is $81.57. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

