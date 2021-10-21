Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $7.50 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,248 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,324 shares of company stock worth $3,535,873. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.40.

NBIX traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.09. 1,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,203. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average is $95.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

