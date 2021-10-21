Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $7.66 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 441.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Twilio by 14.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 36.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 23.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $369.41. 6,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,157. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.01 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.82 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.79.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

