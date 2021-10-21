Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $8 Million Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,988 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,901,000 after purchasing an additional 887,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,384,000 after acquiring an additional 493,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,139,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,537,000 after acquiring an additional 478,248 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $538,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,240 shares of company stock worth $15,552,717. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $126.92. 1,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,547.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.98. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $136.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

