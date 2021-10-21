Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $9.22 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,227 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.37. The stock had a trading volume of 33,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,597. The firm has a market cap of $165.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

