Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $10.44 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 26.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 80,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $311.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,472. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $222.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

