Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $7.33 Million in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,430 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Catalent by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after acquiring an additional 232,981 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.31. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $61,838.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,334 shares of company stock worth $29,916,336 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

