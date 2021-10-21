Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $8.03 Million in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 293,511 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Juniper Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 135.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 123.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

JNPR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

