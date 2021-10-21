Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $7.71 Million Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 314,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of CenterPoint Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966,525 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,468,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,953,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,364,000 after purchasing an additional 834,506 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $26.66. 12,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,387,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

