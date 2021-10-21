Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $8.91 Million Investment in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 857,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,907,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Antero Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 3.29. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.