Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 179,287 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 300.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,287 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Nutanix worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after buying an additional 1,159,346 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after buying an additional 1,544,339 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,460,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 25.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after buying an additional 593,266 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.4% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,151,000 after buying an additional 203,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,132. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $807,084.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,294.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $830,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.