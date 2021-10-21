Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 18,655 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of Medifast worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MED. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 126.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 95.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,057 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter valued at $11,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,824,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after acquiring an additional 33,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 765 shares in the company, valued at $218,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medifast stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $200.54. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,277. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.22. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

MED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

