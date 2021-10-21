Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 2,382 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Humana by 5.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.92.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $456.10. 1,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.