Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 28,422 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the period. Anthem comprises about 1.1% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $23,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth $2,134,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $664,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $422.40. 12,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,419. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.01 and a 1-year high of $425.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.19.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.18.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

