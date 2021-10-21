Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 82,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

FISV stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.46. 11,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,560. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

