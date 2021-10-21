Cinctive Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,090 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.67. 2,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,566. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $47,400,937.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,400,937.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 162,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $8,808,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,629,460 shares of company stock worth $1,812,337,870 in the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

