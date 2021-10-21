Cinctive Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 97.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after buying an additional 52,275 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 7.8% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,617,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,328 shares of company stock worth $24,506,718. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Cowen upped their price target on HubSpot from $605.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $765.00.

HubSpot stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $795.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.26 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.87 and a 1-year high of $817.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $690.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

