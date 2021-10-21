Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.10

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.10 and traded as low as $10.91. Cineplex shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 2,939 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPXGF shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

