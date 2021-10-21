Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,723,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,981,394 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Cisco Systems worth $250,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 305,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 121,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 856,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,736,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $235.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

