Citadel Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Citadel has a market cap of $82,361.29 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

