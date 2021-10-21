Citigroup Boosts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $497.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $445.00 to $497.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $424.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a 52-week low of $269.01 and a 52-week high of $425.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.19.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,679,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in Anthem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.