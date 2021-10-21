Citigroup Cuts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $58.50

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.