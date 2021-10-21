Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Citigroup has raised its dividend by 112.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.51. 18,234,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,559,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citigroup stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.19% of Citigroup worth $1,709,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

