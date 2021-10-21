Citigroup Lowers Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Price Target to $11.00

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 416.43% from the stock’s current price.

GRTX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,582,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $22,095,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $13,873,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

