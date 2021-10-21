Citigroup Raises Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $139.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PWR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.08.

NYSE PWR opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.48. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $0. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

