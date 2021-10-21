Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.54

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.54 and traded as low as $18.38. Citizens shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 1,227 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $102.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 81,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.