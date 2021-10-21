Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $126,337.50 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $126,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,837 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $134,426.11.

On Friday, October 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,581 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $128,307.19.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $129,520.38.

On Monday, October 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,420 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $119,240.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $111,634.92.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $109,572.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $105,263.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $111,595.38.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $130,244.10.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $131,234.56.

Civeo stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.82. 31,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,573. The company has a market cap of $326.69 million, a P/E ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 3.88. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

