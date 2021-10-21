Civeo (CVEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.55 million. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CVEO opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Civeo has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $323.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 3.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,357. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Civeo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Civeo worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

