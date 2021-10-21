Civilization (CIV) Trading 13% Lower This Week

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for $0.0858 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civilization has a market cap of $25.74 million and $210,071.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00045453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00103008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00194419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

