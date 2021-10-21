Civitas (CIV) Trading 14.3% Lower This Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 26.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civitas has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $73,460.07 and $885.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00027821 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001019 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 94.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000585 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 195.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,302,964 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

