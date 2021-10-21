Clarivate (CLVT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Clarivate to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Clarivate has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.700-$0.740 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. On average, analysts expect Clarivate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clarivate stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -85.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

CLVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clarivate stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,474,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,583,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

