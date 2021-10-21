Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.24

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.24 and last traded at $112.24, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.76. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

