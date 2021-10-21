Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading 7.6% Higher

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares traded up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.98. 12,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,029,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.62.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $35,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.