Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Trading 5.5% Higher

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.99 and last traded at $43.99. 1,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 146,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $727.72 million, a P/E ratio of 193.30 and a beta of 1.26.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
